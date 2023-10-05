Potential spoiler on WWE's plan for Jade Cargill ahead of her rumored appearance at Fastlane - Reports

Jade Cargill is reportedly going to attend WWE Fastlane, and there's a chance she could make her debut at the event. However, according to a new report, that's not the only show she's attending this week.

The former TBS Champion had a dominant run in AEW where she began her wrestling career. WWE is already promoting her on TV ahead of her debut, and it's not surprising to say that the company has big plans for her. It was reported that she'll be a part of the main roster, specifically the RAW brand.

PWInsider Elite provided an update on Jade Cargill by reporting that not only will she be at Fastlane this Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, but she'll also be in the building for SmackDown this week. However, it's currently unknown whether she will appear on TV during the show.

Raquel Rodriguez wants to squash Jade Cargill in WWE

Raquel is one of the toughest women in the company, and she's proven that in the ring against Rhea Ripley.

During her appearance on The Bump, Raquel Rodriguez shared her thoughts on Jade Cargill coming to WWE by stating that she wants to squash her.

"I think it is great. Like we were talking about, our women's division is growing. We are main-eventing different shows on all the platforms, all the way across. So to get another talent from an outside company to come in, and she's got such a massive following. And she's just adding to the list of big girls that someone has got to squash, probably me. I think it is great. It is great to have this kind of competition in the women's division and have this star power," she said.

A match between Jade Cargill and Rodriguez would be interesting to see. It would be competitive as they're both physically very powerful.

