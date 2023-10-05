"Probably me" - 32-year-old superstar claims she will squash Jade Cargill in WWE

A 32-year-old WWE Superstar is not threatened by Jade Cargill signing with the company.

Raquel Rodriguez came close to capturing the Women's World Championship from Rhea Ripley but Dominik Mysterio interfered. She got a rematch on the September 11th edition of the red brand with Mysterio banned from ringside. However, Nia Jax made her return to the company and attacked Rodriguez. Jax and Rodriguez are scheduled to square off next Monday night on RAW.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Raquel Rodriguez commented on Jade Cargill signing with the company and the former champion suggested that she would squash her in a match.

"I think it is great. Like we were talking about, our women's division is growing. We are main-eventing different shows on all the platforms, all the way across. So to get another talent from an outside company to come in, and she's got such a massive following. And she's just adding to the list of big girls that someone has got to squash, probably me. I think it is great. It is great to have this kind of competition in the women's division and have this star power," she said. [From 45:49 - 46:15]

Jade Cargill arrives at the WWE Performance Center

Jade Cargill has already begun training at the WWE Performance Center. Cargill had a very successful run in AEW. She even went undefeated for a prolonged period of time as the TBS Champion until the Double or Nothing event in May.

The 31-year-old defeated Taya Valkyrie to retain the title but was then challenged to an impromptu match by Kris Statlander moments later. Statlander won the match to end Cargill's undefeated streak and become the new TBS Champion. Statlander defeated Cargill once again in her final match in AEW on a recent edition of Rampage.

The former TBS Champion is rumored to be joining RAW when she arrives on the main roster. She is also rumored to be making an appearance this Saturday night at Fastlane in Indianapolis. The company shared a video of Jade Cargill arriving at the WWE Performance Center on September 26 as seen in the post below.

Rhea Ripley has been dominant so far as Women's World Champion, but her competition has gotten much more difficult as of late. It will be fascinating to see how long it would take for Jade Cargill to climb to the top of the division and earn a title match against The Eradicator.

