Watch: Jade Cargill arrives at WWE Performance Center

WWE has shared a video of Jade Cargill arriving at the Performance Center today.

Jade Cargill was undefeated in singles competition until she dropped the TBS Championship to Kris Statlander at AEW Double or Nothing earlier this year. Cargill had just defeated Taya Valkyrie at the event, but Statlander returned and challenged her to an impromptu title match.

Statlander picked up the victory and then defeated her once again on a recent episode of Rampage to retain the title. Cargill was dominant in All Elite Wrestling but never became a mainstream star. Cargill has signed a multi-year deal with WWE, and the company has hyped her signing with the company on social media.

The promotion shared a video of Cargill arriving at the Performance Center in Orlando today, and you can check it out in the post below.

Triple H comments on Jade Cargill signing with WWE

Triple H shared his reaction to Jade Cargill signing with the promotion on social media earlier today.

Cargill has the look of a star, but her matches in All Elite Wrestling rarely were the best on the card. However, she has the talent to excel as a superstar and could be a problem for many stars on the main roster down the line.

After her signing was announced, Triple H took to social media to praise Cargill. The Game said that the 31-year-old star was a game-changer and asked fans to welcome her to the company:

"A dominant athlete who’s here to change the game…Join me in welcoming the newest @WWE Superstar, @Jade_Cargill, to the @WWEUniverse," posted Triple H.

AEW president Tony Khan recently praised Cargill and added that she is always welcome in the company. It will be fascinating to see what the promotion has planned for the former TBS Champion in the years ahead.

Would you be interested in a rivalry between Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley and Jade Cargill down the line? Which superstars on the roster are you most excited to see Cargill square off against?

