Tony Khan finally comments on Jade Cargill after she seemingly leaves AEW for WWE

AEW president Tony Khan has finally commented on Jade Cargill, who reportedly has left All Elite Wrestling for WWE.

Jade Cargill competed in her last match at the AEW Rampage taping on September 13, where she lost the opportunity to capture her second TBS Championship. However, after the show, it was reported by Fightful Select that her contract with the company was up, and she was expected to sign with WWE.

Speaking with Josh Martinez on Superstar Crossover, Tony Khan addressed the rumors surrounding Jade Cargill:

"Well, Jade had a great match on Friday night on AEW Rampage and it was a great match against Kris Statlander. Kris Statlander retained the TBS Championship on Rampage on Friday night and I thought that was a great match. Definitely one of the best matches I've seen either of them have and I thought really great main event for the show."

The All Elite Wrestling president continued:

"As far as Jade goes, I can't really comment on that except to say that Jade has been a great wrestler for AEW and certainly always welcome in AEW. [Jade] could always be somebody we would always love to work with here in AEW." H/T:[Fightful]

Tony Khan comments on CM Punk weeks after his AEW release

AEW president Tony Khan also commented on CM Punk after firing him from the company.

CM Punk was fired from AEW after his backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In. The incident took place after Perry took a shot at Punk during his match at Zero Hour against HOOK.

Here's what Tony Khan had to say about CM Punk during his interview with Superstar Crossover:

"Well, I can't really comment on that. I appreciate you asking but I'm very excited about the things we are doing. Like I said, we've been on probably the best run of AEW pay-per-views we've ever had and the TV shows have been really strong. We've had a lot of great matches both on TV and pay-per-view, and it feels like this week, it's all really coming together." H/T:[Fightful]

