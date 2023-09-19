5 mistakes WWE should avoid making with Jade Cargill

Jade Cargill and All Elite Wrestling have officially gone their separate ways as of September 18th, 2023, with Jade being removed from the AEW roster page on their website.

With that in mind, nothing is standing in her way from joining WWE, with recent reports claiming she has already visited the Performance Center in Orlando. But just because she will be fresh in the eyes of fans, there are still a few things that World Wrestling Entertainment needs to avoid when it comes to the former AEW TBS Champion.

Here are five mistakes WWE should avoid making with Jade Cargill once she signs with the company.

#5. Don't put Jade in NXT

With the news that WWE is already thinking of putting Jade Cargill on the main roster from the minute she signs, it looks like the company will avoid putting her on NXT.

This is a very good thing, as the audience will immediately believe that Jade is a big deal. No disrespect to the guys and girls in NXT, but if Cargill were put on that brand, even for development's sake, it would take all of the hype and excitement out of her upcoming debut.

#4. Don't debut Jade on TV

Even in the modern age of wrestling, people still care about TV ratings. If Jade Cargill were to step foot on RAW or SmackDown for her first WWE appearance, it would undoubtedly pop a significant rating, but that's not what you want from someone like Jade.

Take Cody Rhodes' WWE return at WrestleMania 38, for example. If he showed up on weekly TV, it would generate interest, but it would never have come close to the spectacle of a WrestleMania or any Premium Live Event.

If you want to treat her like a big deal, showcase her like one and have her debut be on a PLE that will generate interest for the weekly shows ahead. It could even turn a few heads on the AEW roster if she gets treated like a superstar.

#3. Jade Cargill doesn't need to wrestle the top stars straight away

It's all fun and games to imagine Jade Cargill facing the likes of Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, or Bianca Belair on WWE TV. However, Jade can get her hands on so many other members of the roster before she gets to the main event scene.

If anything, building her up to be an unstoppable force of nature by going through the women's division one by one will ultimately make her eventual showdowns with WWE's top stars feel even more significant.

Don't throw her in there with the champion straight away. Give her an experienced hand like Natalya or even a Trish Stratus to make her look good before you get to the main course.

#2. Don't let her go off-script in her promos

This is not to say that Jade Cargill can't cut a promo. She proved that she was competent time and time again in AEW. However, a lot of her promos tended to get hampered with, let's face it, strong language and profanity.

From claiming TBS stood for 'That B***h's Show,' to constantly telling Tony Schiavone to 'cut the s**t,' Jade can't be saying that stuff on WWE TV, as much as people would love her to.

Keep her on script to start with so she knows exactly what the WWE style of promo is, let her get experienced in that field, and then, once she's got the hang of things in backstage segments and pre-taped promos, you can have her go out in front of an audience with a live microphone.

#1. Don't over-expose her

The aura surrounding Jade Cargill during her first year with AEW was that she wasn't seen as often as other members of the women's division. She would come in, have a squash match, hit 'Jaded,' and leave with another win.

This was not only done to keep her looking strong but also to hide Jade's biggest weakness, which is, essentially, that she isn't as experienced as everyone thinks. Yes, she held the TBS Championship for over 500 days, but her overall time in the ring didn't amount to as many minutes as one would suspect.

WWE needs to make sure that they emphasize Jade's strengths and hide her weaknesses, which might lead to her wrestling on a lot of house shows. That way, she can get more experience in front of a new audience while also staying strong on TV, as she won't be wrestling every single week.

Can you think of any other mistakes WWE should avoid? Let us know in the comments section below!