AEW quietly confirms another shocking departure

An AEW star has been officially removed from the roster page, confirming her departure from the promotion amid rumors of a move to WWE. The star in question is none other than Jade Cargill.

Cargill has been a hot topic recently as reports began to surface about her contract with All Elite Wrestling coming to an end, with news swirling that she was on the verge of signing a deal with WWE.

The former TBS Champion had been absent from AEW programming since her loss to Kris Statlander at Double or Nothing, only to make a surprise return on the September 9th episode of Collision. Her return was marked by a brutal attack on Statlander, setting the stage for a highly anticipated rematch for the TBS Championship.

However, fans were caught off guard after her match with Statlander on the September 15th episode of Rampage as Cargill hugged her rival and reportedly bid farewell to her AEW colleagues backstage.

It was later confirmed that her contract with promotion had indeed expired, and all signs pointed to her being WWE-bound. Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp took to Twitter to confirm Cargill's removal from the AEW roster page, leaving no room for doubt about her departure.

Check out his tweet below:

It was also reported that Cargill was in Orlando, Florida, to meet with WWE officials. She is not expected to appear on Raw or NXT this week but is expected to sign a deal with the promotion soon.

Booker T comments on AEW star Jade Cargill's potential move to WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently shared his thoughts on Jade Cargill's potential move to the Stamford-based promotion.

Speaking on an episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T said that Cargill would be a great fit in WWE and the perfect star for the promotion.

"I said this months back, I said Jade Cargill has WWE written all over her. That's what I said, she's a WWE Superstar. Not that she didn't fit in or could not fit in in AEW; that's not what I'm saying. I'm saying she is what WWE has always promoted: that super athlete, that super soldier."

He continued that the move was something he anticipated.

"This is something I anticipated, I didn't put it out there or anything as far as saying Jade Cargill is going to be coming to WWE. I did feel like Cargill was a perfect star for WWE. Her star power is so huge right now," said Booker. [17:30-18:34]

Only time will tell when Cargill will make her official move to the promotion.

