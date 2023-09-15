"Her star power is so huge right now" - Wrestling legend on Jade Cargill possibly going to WWE amid AEW exit rumors

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has shared his thoughts on Jade Cargill possibly jumping ship. Recently, it's been reported that her AEW deal is set to expire later this week.

According to Fightful, the former TBS Champion is finishing up with Tony Khan's promotion and is expected to sign with WWE imminently. She will be a free agent very soon, so she can go anywhere. The report also mentions that several WWE stars had heard she was arriving as early as last week. Apparently, people were discussing it backstage at RAW.

Speaking on the latest edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T commented on the rumors by stating that Jade Cargill would be a great fit in WWE, as she is what the company has always promoted.

"I said this months back, I said Jade Cargill has WWE written all over her. That's what I said, she's a WWE Superstar. Not that she didn't fit in or could not fit in in AEW; that's not what I'm saying. I'm saying she is what WWE has always promoted: that super athlete, that super soldier."

He added:

"This is something I anticipated, I didn't put it out there or anything as far as saying Jade Cargill is going to be coming to WWE. I did feel like Cargill was a perfect star for WWE. Her star power is so huge right now," said Booker. [17:30-18:34]

Booker T believes that Jade Cargill will be a megastar in WWE

The former TBS Champion is a homegrown AEW talent, and she's had a dominant run in the promotion. She was portrayed as a star and treated herself as one.

Booker T shared that Jade Cargill's star power will significantly increase if she joins WWE, and she'd turn out to be a megastar.

"From the growth of the performance of Jade Cargill over the past few times I've seen her in the ring, she looks like she's progressing relatively quickly, and I think in the WWE, I think she's gonna progress a whole lot quicker because WWE is not going to put her in positions where she's gotta go out there and do a lot of the stuff that a lot of those girls in AEW want to do, like go out there and have a deathmatch... one of these crazy matches. I just think in WWE, her star power is gonna grow like crazy, she's gonna be a megastar in WWE." [19:02-19:38]

Cargill would be a big acquisition for WWE, and it'll be interesting to see her face some of the top women in the company, especially Bianca Belair.

