Update on top AEW star's move to WWE - Reports

On the AEW Rampage taping in Cincinnati following the September 13, 2023 edition of Dynamite, Kris Statlander successfully defended the TBS Championship against a returning Jade Cargill.

Jade Cargill recently returned to the Jacksonville-based company after three months of absence. Her last appearance was at Double Or Nothing in May, where she lost her TBS Championship to Statlander.

Fightful Select reported earlier that Jade's appearance in Cincinnati might be her last for All Elite Wrestling, and according to sources in AEW and WWE, she might be heading to the Stamford-based wrestling company.

Expand Tweet

Per Fightful Select, the nature of Cargill's deal with WWE was discussed during her time off following her loss at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view, and sources in WWE believe the signing might happen soon.

The report also said that Cargill holding option years in All Elite Wrestling was also discussed, but it is unconfirmed. As per the report, the exact reason behind Jade Cargill's alleged move is not known, but sources say there is no financial motivation behind it.

Fightful Select also reported that following her match on Rampage, Cargill exchanged hugs and was greeted by other members of the AEW roster, like a farewell. She told people she would focus on her family life and softball team after leaving and did not explicitly talk about a move to WWE. But, many people in AEW believe she was heading that way.

It was also reported that some WWE Superstars have heard about Cargill's arrival in the company, and the same was also discussed at RAW backstage.