Backstage update on Jade Cargill’s potential move to WWE

Jade Cargill has been one of the most talked-about names in wrestling for the past week. Her potential move from AEW to WWE is making all the news. Fightful Select spoke to their sources within WWE to get a clearer image of the situation.

Since Jade Cargill returned to AEW after a three-month hiatus, rumors about her exit from the company started making the rounds. Further speculation about a possible move to WWE also followed. This rumored move has all the fans and enthusiasts all over the world excited.

After talking to people at AEW, WWE, and those close to Jade Cargill, Fightful Select concluded that the deal between the inaugural AEW TBS champion and the company ended last Friday. This makes Cargill eligible for the alleged move to WWE.

On speaking to their WWE sources, Fightful Select also found out that although Cargill isn't scheduled for the upcoming RAW or NXT, she is expected to be signed very soon. There is speculation that the 31-year-old will be at the Performance Center this week, like all the new recruits.

There is still no clarity on which show will feature Jade Cargill. But she is expected to make an instant impact wherever she ends up.

Jade Cargill's move to WWE is not surprising

The same sources also revealed that the company has had an interest in Cargill since July. People close to her had also talked about a potential move out of AEW in the future without mentioning WWE.

It is believed that Cargill is also interested in moving to WWE, which higher authorities in AEW were well aware of it. This may be why they did not re-sign their star performer even after being on good terms with her.

If all the reports are to be believed, Jade Cargill will become the second biggest AEW wrestler, after Cody Rhodes, to join WWE. With the star power she carries, Cargill is expected to experience similar success.

Would Jade Cargill join the main roster or go to NXT first? Sound off in the comments section below.

