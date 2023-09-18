Damage CTRL to get a new member? 5 ways Jade Cargill can make her WWE debut

Jade Cargill might just be the hottest free agent in the industry today after numerous rumors of her AEW departure. Since the star is nowhere near retirement age, many believe she could be WWE-bound.

According to reports, WWE already has plans for Cargill despite her signing not being official. Continue reading as we break down five possible angles Jade Cargill could enter to debut in WWE with a bang.

#1. Jade Cargill could make a surprise debut during this year's Summerslam

Besides WrestleMania, Survivor Series is one of the oldest events WWE has held. It's also served as a significant platform for debuts and returns, with one of the most historical being The Undertaker's 1990 WWE debut.

Cargill could notably follow this trend and make her jump to WWE official at this year's Survivor Series. In this scenario, the former TBS Champion could appear as a surprise opponent or simply show face and cut a promo.

#4. The star could debut in NXT and squash Women's Champion Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch recently captured the NXT Women's Championship, becoming the last Four Horsewoman to be a Triple Crown Champion. While this was a major milestone for the star, not all fans have been happy with her move to NXT. But could WWE have planned ahead?

While it would be a surprising move, this does open the window for Jade Cargill to jump into the promotion and immediately become a champion. Other stars have captured gold upon their main roster jumps - like Saraya - so this isn't entirely out of the question.

#3. Cargill could become the next member to align with Bobby Lashley's Street Profits alliance

Fans were very high on The Hurt Business when the four men first formed the dominating stable in 2020. At the time, many fans fantasy booked Jade being a member of the stable and leaving AEW behind. Sadly, The Hurt Business officially disbanded in 2022, making this out of the question.

Recently, Lashley allied with The Street Profits, and fans are already speculating about this being a window for Jade Cargill to join the faction. Alongside Lashley and The Street Profits, this potential faction would be able to dominate all divisions.

#2. The former TBS Champion could take Dakota Kai's place in Damage CTRL

Damage CTRL's Bayley and IO Sky might have embarked on solo runs while Dakota Kai is injured, but the faction is still a fan-favorite team. Since Dakota's injury will likely see her out for the next few months, Cargill could become an exciting addition to Damage CTRL.

Bayley and IO Sky are industry veterans and could help Jade Cargill hone her in-ring skills. Fans have notably been very critical of her ability in AEW, and this could help sidestep all the criticism. Eventually, she could even feud with Dakota to create conflict in the group.

#1. Fans have wanted to see Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair feud for a long time

Bianca Belair has had many ups and downs this year but most notably made history with the shortest reign with the WWE Women's Championship. Currently, the former champion is taking a hiatus from wrestling and WWE, but that might change with Jade Cargill's debut.

Ultimately, this clash is inevitable, and while it might not happen upon Jade Cargill's debut, it could be slotted down the line. Only time will tell, but not only could this be a dream match, but there's a lot of storytelling potential between the two women.