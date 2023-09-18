WWE has already started on creative for Triple H's next signing - Reports

WWE is reportedly set to bolster its women's division by adding former AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill to the roster. It seems that the company already has creative plans in mind for her.

Cargill recently returned to AEW after a few months away. Upon her comeback, she aimed to reclaim the TBS Championship that Kris Statlander took from her at Double or Nothing in May 2023. However, she could not dethrone the champion and is rumored to join WWE after her contract expires.

Jade Cargill hasn't officially signed for WWE at the time of writing. But on a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that the Triple H-led creative team has already started working on storylines for the former TBS Champion.

“They’ve already started working on creative for her. I heard that yesterday when I was asking around about, ‘Is she locked in?’ And she wasn’t locked in, but they’ve been talking about her a lot. It’s not like this is just some minor thing to them, it’s a big thing to them."

Meltzer added that Cargill will likely debut on the main roster and skip the NXT developmental system.

"They’re talking about her a lot more than they would talk about somebody that they brought up from NXT. So she ain’t gonna be Tegan Nox or somebody who’s brought up or Candice LeRae. That’s just kind of brought up and there. I got the impression it was [the] main roster just because of the expense of bringing her in."

The veteran journalist further mentioned why Cargill could skip NXT upon her rumored debut:

"They could put her in NXT for a little while before bringing her to the main roster. In a sense, that would make sense, but then you’ve got to justify the money. I could see them putting her in NXT for a short period of time, but my impression is the creative they were talking about was not NXT creative, so they have plans for her.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

WWE recently brought back a former champion to strengthen the women's division

At the time of writing, it's unclear when or where Jade Cargill could debut for WWE. The company recently re-hired a massive female talent, hinting they want to strengthen the women's division.

On the September 11th, 2023 edition of RAW, Rhea Ripley was attacked by Nia Jax. She made her first appearance for the company since the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match in January and solidified herself as Ripley's next big test.

After RAW went off the air, several reports suggested that Jax had signed a new deal with World Wrestling Entertainment a few months ago, and the creative team was seemingly waiting for a fitting angle to reintroduce the former champion.

When do you think Jade Cargill will debut for WWE?