Backstage details on Nia Jax's position in WWE following her surprise return on RAW - Reports

Former RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax made an unexpected return to WWE during the latest episode of RAW. Her position in the company has reportedly been revealed.

The Irresistible Force was last seen at the Royal Rumble back in January, where she was the final entrant in the Women's Rumble match. She was eliminated from the bout and never showed up on TV again until last Monday night.

During the show, she attacked Raquel Rodriguez during her Women's World Championship match against Rhea Ripley and proceeded to attack The Nightmare as well after the bout.

According to WrestleVotes, via Twitter, Nia Jax is positioned as the number 2 heel in the RAW women's division, most likely behind Rhea Ripley. She overtook Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark to take the second spot.

How long has Nia Jax been signed to WWE?

The Irresistible Force was released from her contract in 2021 alongside numerous other talent due to budget cuts. After Vince McMahon was succeeded by Triple H last year, The Game brought back various stars that were let go, with Nia Jax being the latest to make a comeback.

According to Fightful Select, the former RAW Women's Champion has been signed with the company for over a month. The hiring freeze came to an end this summer, which allowed her to return.

The report also mentions that Jax is the first signing that was made since Vince McMahon made his way back into the company.

After Rhea Ripley was attacked on RAW, fans won't be surprised if she started feuding with Jax next for the coveted Women's World Title. It'll be interesting to see what the latter does next in WWE following her return.

