AEW star's contract to expire this week amidst rumors of WWE entry - Reports

A top AEW star's contract with the company is set to expire later this week and they are expected to land in WWE.

The star in question is none other than Jade Cargill who had a dominant reign in AEW as the TBS Champion.

According to Fightful.com, Jade Cargill is finishing up with All Elite Wrestling and is expected to sign with WWE. While speaking with AEW sources, they confirmed that her current deal is up later this week and the two parties did not reach a settlement. Cargill will be free to sign elsewhere after her deal expires.

Billy Krotchsen noted that after Cargill's match against Kris Statlander, the two women hugged and Cargill was described as "teary-eyed". She was walked to the back by manager Mark Sterling.

The belief within AEW is that Cargill is headed to WWE to joine the NXT brand and the former TBS Champion actually had a tryout there before signing with All Elite Wrestling.

Top AEW star seemingly bids farewell to the fans during Rampage tapings - reports

After the recent rumors, former TBS Champion Jade Cargill has seemingly said her goodbyes to the fans.

During the taping of this week's Rampage, Cargill reportedly said goodbye and hinted that she wrestled her final match in All Elite Wrestling.

However, Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio revealed that after getting defeated by Kris Statlander clean, they hugged each other and Jade Cargill seemingly bid farewell to the crowd and hinted at leaving the company.

"[Kris] Statlander beat her clean, it was said to be maybe the best Jade Cargill match that she's ever had, Brandon Phillips, who's her [Jade's] husband, was there. Some good near falls, the crowd was very into it, and when Kris won, Jade came off as a babyface, waved to the crowd like she was leaving, they hugged and people were surprised because people who were there said that it very much felt like she's saying her farewell," Meltzer reported.

