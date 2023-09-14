"Another female for Rhea Ripley," "OMFG THIS IS HUGE" - Rumors of 31-year-old megastar potentially signing with WWE leaves fans salivating

WWE fans were left salivating after learning about the rumors that suggest 31-year-old megastar Jade Cargill could potentially sign with the Stamford-based promotion.

Cargill made her first appearance for AEW on the November 11, 2020, episode of Dynamite, where she interrupted Cody Rhodes to tease the arrival of Shaquille O'Neal. She then worked alongside The American Nightmare and his wife, Brandi Rhodes.

She has already won the AEW TBS Championship, but according to rumors, her time in the Jacksonville-based promotion is coming to an end, and she might sign with WWE.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful took to Twitter to post about the rumor. He said sources within both wrestling companies suggest that Cargill is headed to the Stamford-based promotion.

"Jade Cargill is believed to be finishing up with AEW, sources within the company tell Fightful Select. Sources within AEW and WWE both believe she's headed to WWE."

Fans were quick to notice this and started commenting on the post. One fan believes Jade can be a great match-up for Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

A fan was stunned after learning she might be headed to the Stamford-based promotion.

One fan believes Cargill would win the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble if she signs a contract.

A fan was concerned about what creative route would World Wrestling Entertainment choose for her.

One fan tweeted that they believe the Stamford-based promotion would make Cargill a huge star.

Another fan wanted to see Jade go against Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair.

Jade Cargill could give a tough fight to Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship in WWE

The Eradicator hasn't lost a one-on-one match to anyone since she became the champion. Ripley is currently in a feud with Raquel Rodriguez and might as well go after Nia Jax, who attacked Mami upon her return.

Rhea Ripley might lose her title to either of the three stars, Jax, Rodriguez, or Cargill, if the rumors are true about the AEW star potentially signing with the Stamford-based promotion.

Fans want the 31-year-old star to dethrone Ripley, and they believe World Wrestling Entertainment could correctly use her potential. It remains to be seen if the Stamford-based promotion will proceed with her signing.

