Former WWE Champion declares newly formed faction the successors to The Bloodline

The Bloodline has been the most dominant faction in all of WWE for the last three years and arguably one of, if not the most dominant faction of all time. However, a former WWE Champion made a statement by declaring that his group would be the next ones to take over. The star in question is Bobby Lashley.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, the current most dominant faction in WWE, The Judgment Day, came out to brag about their titles and were confronted by The Brawling Brutes, who they defeated.

However, after the match, they were confronted by former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits. Lashley stated that The Bloodline was crumbling, but it would be his group taking over, not The Judgment Day.

As of now, it's not known what the fate of The Bloodline is. Roman Reigns doesn't seem to be scheduled for a return anytime soon, while Jimmy Uso has actively been trying to get his way back into the faction.

It will be interesting to see how things play out. The Street Profits could become the next number one contenders for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

