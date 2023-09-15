Reason for former champion's switch of brands in WWE revealed

WWE produces exciting shows multiple times a week. While all three of the company's brands are separate, it is not uncommon for a superstar to switch brands to keep things fresh. One recent switch was reportedly due to a much more specific reason.

Becky Lynch challenged for the NXT Women's Championship in the main event on Tuesday night. Lynch defeated former champion Tiffany Stratton to win the only Women's Title missing from her resume. The Man is now a Grand Slam Champion.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the former six-time World Champion was moved to NXT to boost the ratings. The company is looking for a bigger renewal of the show's television deal, and main roster stars appearing on NXT is a tested way of doing that. As far as the now former champion Tiffany Stratton goes, she gained even in defeat as a lot of new people were exposed to her talent.

WWE wants NXT ratings to challenge AEW

Another reason for the Irish star's move to the development brand was reportedly because WWE wants to challenge rivals AEW's rating in the key demographic. NXT ratings showed definite improvement this week with Lynch's Grand Slam win taking place.

According to numbers shared by the Newsletter, they "came very close in total viewers, only 38,000 shy, and won in over 50 and women 35-49". The key demographic was still in favor of Dynamite, who had 162,000 viewers in the category as opposed to NXT's 133,00.

Apart from Becky Lynch, Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley appear on the show regularly, with Dom even being the North American Champion. It will be interesting to see if any other main roster stars pop up on the third brand.

