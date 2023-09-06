35-year-old WWE Superstar won't be cleared for in-ring competition until January 2024

There are several WWE Superstars who are currently sidelined and waiting to recover and return to in-ring competition. Today, former Women's Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai revealed that she will return to in-ring competition at the beginning of next year.

Earlier this year, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships to Becky Lynch and Lita. Damage CTRL moved to Friday Night SmackDown after the Draft, but Kai was unfortunately injured during a tag team match, tearing her ACL.

The former Women's Tag Team Champion has been out of action since May 2023. She returned to the brand to celebrate after IYO SKY won the WWE Women's Championship. Today, she provided an update on her Twitch stream, revealing that she cannot compete until the beginning of next year. Check it out:

"Probably 2024. I do think it's funny that a lot of people are like, 'she's not injured at all. Look at her walking around.' ACL injury, I haven't even learned how to start running and jumping again yet. I think I'm going to start running this week. ACL recovery, especially for someone in sport, we use our legs a lot. If I were a desk worker, I'd be back at work. Because it's wrestling, I won't be cleared until January." [H/T - Fightful]

Dakota Kai's last match was in May 2023 against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

Dakota Kai is a four-time Women's Tag Team Champion in WWE

In 2019, Dakota Kai turned heel for the first time when she betrayed Team Ripley and attacked Tegan Nox before their scheduled match at NXT WarGames. After the event, she aligned with Raquel Rodriguez on the brand.

In 2021, the duo ended up becoming the inaugural NXT Women's Tag Team Champions after they won the Dusty Rhodes Women's Tag Team Classic. WWE management made them champions after Adam Pearce screwed them out of the title match against Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax.

A year later, Kai and Rodriguez reunited and defeated Toxic Attraction to win the titles for the second time. Similar to their previous run, which ended in a day, the second reign ended after four days when they lost the titles back to Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jane.

Last year, she made her main roster debut alongside IYO SKY, and the two ended up winning the Women's Tag Team Championships twice before Kai went on hiatus.

What are your thoughts on Dakota Kai? Sound off in the comments section below.

