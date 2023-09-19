Tony Khan gets asked about CM Punk weeks after his release; here's what the AEW boss has to say

Former AEW World Champion CM Punk was released from his contract by Tony Khan a few weeks ago after his alteration backstage at All In.

According to reports, CM Punk and Jack Perry had a backstage altercation at the Wembley event after Perry seemingly took a shot at Punk during his match on Zero Hour against HOOK.

Speaking in an interview with Superstar Crossover, Tony Khan was asked about CM Punk.

"Well, I can't really comment on that. I appreciate you asking but I'm very excited about the things we are doing. Like I said, we've been on probably the best run of AEW pay-per-views we've ever had and the TV shows have been really strong. We've had a lot of great matches both on TV and pay-per-view, and it feels like this week, it's all really coming together," H/T:[Fightful]

Wrestling veteran is furious with AEW President Tony Khan

Tony Khan recently commented about drawing influence in his booking of lucha libre matches from wrestling site luchablog.com. These comments did not sit well with wrestling veteran Hugo Savinovich.

Savinovich has worked for WWE, All Elite Wrestling, and Lucha Libre AAA as a Spanish announcer. According to him, luchablog.com is more suited for fans of the business to use as a sort of introductory course into the Lucha Libre culture and lifestyle.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Savinovich talked about Tony Khan.

"Just having a man that owns NFL teams, and owns AEW, and has a team in England of soccer, it scares me that he will take Luchablog as a source of understanding [lucha libre culture]." [From 02:36 - 02:49]

Tony Khan has faced both a tremendous amount of praise and criticism for the job he has done as head booker in AEW. It will certainly be interesting to see how the Jacksonville-based promotion progresses in the coming weeks and months.

Do you agree with Hugo Savinovich? Let us know in the comments below.