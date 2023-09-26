Triple H makes bold prediction after Jade Cargill's WWE arrival

WWE's head of creative Triple H has reacted to Jade Cargill's signing.

Shortly after ESPN reported that Jade Cargill had signed a multi-year deal with WWE, the promotion shared a tweet confirming the big news. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful had recently reported that Cargill's AEW run had come to an end and she was on her way to WWE.

Triple H didn't waste much time and responded to WWE's tweet welcoming Cargill. Check out his tweet below:

"A dominant athlete who’s here to change the game… Join me in welcoming the newest @WWE Superstar, @Jade_Cargill , to the @WWEUniverse."

Triple H has been the head of creative for WWE for quite some time now. He has done an incredible job so far, along with a few minor setbacks. Cargill is one of the biggest acquisitions for WWE in recent memory, and it looks like the company is more than ready to strap the rocket on her.

Cargill won the AEW TBS Championship one one occasion. Her 60-match unbeaten streak was eventually ended by Kris Statlander. Cargill later lost a rematch to Statlander on the September 15, 2023 edition of AEW Rampage.

What are your thoughts on Jade Cargill's WWE signing? Sound off in the comments!