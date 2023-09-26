Jade Cargill sends a three-word message after signing with WWE

Jade Cargill has sent a three-word message after inking a multi-year deal with WWE.

Jade, who kickstarted her professional wrestling career with AEW in 2020, became the second major star after Cody Rhodes to jump ship from Tony Khan's promotion. Her signing was made official earlier today, with past reports indicating that she will be making waves on the main roster instead of first going through NXT.

The 31-year-old reacted to the huge moment with a three-word message on social media.

Expand Tweet

Jade Cargill will need time to shine in WWE, according to wrestling veterans

Although Jade Cargill is a major name when it comes to women's wrestling, she is still fairly new to the pro wrestling world. She only has three years of experience under her belt.

The same was echoed by former WCW star Disco Inferno, who stated that while Jade is a hot prospect, she might take time to settle in WWE:

"She's a hot prospect right now, because she's still – you know, she was very green, and I think she'd only had like 50 matches," said Disco Inferno. "She needs the time. I mean, there's no rush, she looks like a million bucks. So whenever she comes in around that show for the first time, she's gonna be a star in a very prominent position. But she just needs some work and to get polished."

Wrestling veteran Konnan agreed with Disco's words:

"Remember when they had the divas, and most of the time, since they couldn't wrestle, they'd just have them around the ring in battle royals so you could see a lot of girls out there? These girls can wrestle now, they can go, so there's no rush, you know? She's already shown that she can handle the ball in big-time, you know, but this is the biggest of all. I agree with Disco."

Expand Tweet

Jade Cargill already has the presentation of a megastar, and if presented right, many believe that she has a chance to become a prominent member of the women's division. Fans are eagerly waiting for the 31-year-old to make her WWE debut.