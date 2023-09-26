"She's very green" - Former champion on Jade Cargill's potential in WWE

Inaugural TBS Champion Jade Cargill has reportedly finished up with AEW and is believed to be on her way to WWE. Amid the hype around her potential debut with the Stamford-based company, analysts from across the wrestling world are speculating about her abilities and readiness for the big stage.

Cargill made her wrestling debut in 2020 on AEW Dynamite. The very first match of the 31-year-old's career took place on national television, something not many talents can claim. Despite embarking on an undefeated streak that saw her become the inaugural TBS Champion and defeat more than 50 opponents, The Big Jade is still fairly new to the wrestling business.

Many fans are under the impression that she needs more work in the ring before she can fulfill her potential in WWE. WCW legends Disco Inferno and Konnan seem to be thinking the same thing. On a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, the two veterans discussed Jade's potential in the Stamford-based promotion:

"She's a hot prospect right now, because she's still – you know, she was very green, and I think she'd only had like 50 matches," said Disco Inferno. "She needs the time. I mean, there's no rush, she looks like a million bucks. So whenever she comes in around that show for the first time, she's gonna be a star in a very prominent position. But she just needs some work and to get polished." [From 0:31 to 0:55]

Konnan agreed, pointing out that WWE's female wrestlers are top-tier competitors in the modern era, and Jade Cargill needs to put in the work to keep up with them:

"Remember when they had the divas, and most of the time, since they couldn't wrestle, they'd just have them around the ring in battle royals so you could see a lot of girls out there? These girls can wrestle now, they can go, so there's no rush, you know? She's already shown that she can handle the ball in big-time, you know, but this is the biggest of all. I agree with Disco." [From 01:15 - 01:45]

Disco Inferno believes that Jade Cargill should go through NXT before joining the main roster

A few debuting stars who made their names outside WWE have managed to skip the company's developmental system and go straight to the main roster. However, although Jade Cargill has undeniable star power, she doesn't have the kind of ring experience that AJ Styles had when he made his way to the Stamford-based promotion.

On the same episode of Keepin' It 100, Disco Inferno was adamant that Jade Cargill needs the NXT system to help her develop:

"There's nothing to discuss here, the girl needs work. I wouldn't do anything with her until she learns how to work! That's what I would do. Put her in the thing and she's ready to get on TV, test her work in NXT, and then when she's ready, bring her up. She needs to get – you go through the system there. She's very green." [From 01:59 to 02:15]

Do you think Jade Cargill should go through NXT before debuting on the main roster? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

