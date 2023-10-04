Jade Cargill’s WWE debut date potentially revealed

Jade Cargill signed with the WWE on September 26. Since then, there have been speculations about the debut of the former TBS Champion for her new promotion. According to a recent report, the much-anticipated appearance of Big Jade is reportedly set to take place at the upcoming event.

WWE Fastlane is scheduled to take place this Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, and the stacked match card has the fans excited for the premium live event.

According to PWInsider, Jade Cargill will be at the Fastlane Premium Live Event this Saturday. There are not many details regarding the angle she would be involved in. In addition to this, it was also reported that Cargill would be part of the RAW roster.

"According to multiple WWE sources, Jade Cargill is slated to be at this Saturday's WWE Fastlane PPV in Indianapolis. The early word this morning was that she would be heading to the RAW brand. - PWInsider," WrestlePurists wrote.

Expand Tweet

Fans have been waiting to see Jade Cargill since the news of her signing broke out. Her appearance will be one of the biggest highlights of the show. It will be interesting to see what creative plans are in store for the former TBS Champion.

With Jade Cargill going to RAW, will she go face-to-face with Rhea Ripley straightaway? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.