Jade Cargill makes a surprising comment about her AEW run after WWE Royal Rumble 2024 debut

Jade Cargill recently made her WWE debut at the 2024 Royal Rumble. After her incredible performance at the event, she had an interview, where the champion athlete made a surprising comment about her old promotion, AEW.

The 31-year-old superstar kicked off her wrestling career at AEW. She served under the Jacksonville-based promotion’s banner for three years between November 2020 and September 2022. During her tenure in the company, she captured the AEW TBS Championship one time.

Jade Cargill recently spoke to Denise Salcedo in an interview and expressed her gratitude for Tony Khan’s promotion. She claimed that AEW prepared her for a bigger platform like WWE.

“I felt like I would have not gotten a better start other than AEW and that's me being very honest. I think the veterans in the locker room prepared me for the grander stage at WWE. I got a great experience there, being thrown into the water and being able to swim and survive, it's prepared me for the big stage that WWE has,” Cargill said. [1:37 - 1:55]

Jade Cargill made it to the final three in the Women’s Royal Rumble

Jade Cargill made her WWE in-ring debut at the Women’s Royal Rumble match. The former AEW star received a massive pop from the WWE Universe following her entry. And she did not disappoint as the 31-year-old wowed everyone by dishing out an incredible performance.

Jade came face to face with a red-hot Nia Jax, who she picked up and threw out of the ring like it's no big deal. She even made it to the final three but, unfortunately, got eliminated by Liv Morgan.

Cargill left AEW in September 2023 after her contract with the promotion expired. After a while, she signed a contract with WWE. She was the first signee after the TKO formation and the UFC-WWE merger. Jade was the hottest free agent in the market, and the Stamford-based promotion didn’t waste any time in acquiring her services.

Though she joined WWE in September, the company didn’t push her into action, even when she had a fair share of experience in the ring. The promotion decided to let Cargill train and get ready for her big day, which came this past Saturday at the Royal Rumble.

