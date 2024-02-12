Jade Cargill makes an appearance during Super Bowl commercial

Jade Cargill just made an appearance in a commercial that aired during Super Bowl LVIII.

Last year, Jade Cargill made headlines when she signed with WWE. Since then, it was clear that the company was strapping a rocket to her. She has been heavily promoted on WWE TV, making appearances on RAW, SmackDown, and even NXT, where she confronted some of the top stars in the women's division.

At the 2024 Royal Rumble, Jade finally made her highly anticipated in-ring debut when she participated in the women's Royal Rumble match. She had an impressive showing and even eliminated Nia Jax from the match.

Cargill was one of the final three women in the match when she was eliminated by Liv Morgan. Given her impressive performance, it looks like she is still on the fast track to megastardom in WWE.

Cargill has now represented the company when she was showcased in a Mountain Dew ad that aired during today's Super Bowl.

Jade Cargill responded to her appearance in the Super Bowl LVIII Mountain Dew ad

Appearing in such a big commercial is a big deal for anyone. During the ad, Cargill showcased some of her ring skills when he performed a dive on another woman.

Following the ad, Cargill took to social media to showcase her gratitude to WWE and Mountain Dew for featuring her in the ad.

"Thank you @WWEand @MountainDew for the feature"

Check out her tweet here:

This is a huge achievement for Jade Cargill, who is still relatively new in her wrestling career. At this rate, the future looks bright for the former TBS Champion. It remains to be seen if Cargill will be able to live up to all the hype when she competes regularly on WWE television.

