WWE reportedly makes huge change to original plans for Elimination Chamber

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 is almost around the corner, and Triple H and Co. are set to pull out all the stops to make it a memorable event. Meanwhile, there seems to be a change to the show's original plans if a new report is to be believed.

Jade Cargill, who signed a contract with WWE last year, made her in-ring debut at Royal Rumble in January. The former AEW TBS Champion has not wrestled since then and has yet to be assigned a brand.

Cargill was expected to be a part of the Women's Elimination Chamber Match this year along with Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Naomi, and Tiffany Stratton. However, according to PWInisder, the 31-year-old is no longer slated to compete at the high-profile event.

Morgan, Lynch, and Belair have already reserved their spots in the six-woman match. At the same time, Naomi and Tiffany Stratton are scheduled to face Zelina Vega and Shotzi, respectively, for a chance to qualify.

Next week's RAW will feature a battle royal to decide who will earn the last spot in the bout. While Cargill was initially expected to win the contest and advance to the Chamber match, the plans seem to have changed now.

Jade Cargill reflected on her WWE in-ring debut

Jade Cargill inked a deal with WWE in September last year with a lot of hype behind her. She made several appearances on RAW, Smackdown, and NXT soon after her signing but wasn't seen in action until Royal Rumble last month.

The former AEW star entered the women's Royal Rumble match at #28 and made it to the final three. In a recent interview, Cargill reflected on the moment, saying it was one of the ages:

"It felt amazing (...) I felt accepted. I felt on top of the world. I think I had one of the biggest pops of the night. That was one-of-one. I wish I could relive it again. It was just a moment for the ages," she said.

Jade Cargill has still not signed an exclusive deal with any brand. She is expected to make her decision in the coming weeks, with reports hinting that she could be a part of the SmackDown roster.