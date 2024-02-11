WWE reportedly planning shocking twist during Elimination Chamber that could have major WrestleMania 40 implications

WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth is on the horizon, and the Stamford-based company may have some massive plans for the show. A top star could be heading to the premium live event if reports are to be believed.

On February 5, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce announced that a Women’s Elimination Chamber Match would take place in Perth to determine the challenger for the Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania 40. The 2024 Women's Royal Rumble winner, Bayley, picked IYO SKY as her opponent for The Show of Shows, and therefore, the match was set to crown Rhea Ripley’s challenger.

The first qualifying match for Elimination Chamber saw Becky Lynch defeat Shayna Baszler. Meanwhile, Bianca Belair defeated Mia Yim in the second qualifying match to book her ticket to Perth, Australia.

A new report has revealed some spoilers for Elimination Chamber: Perth. It has reportedly revealed the 2024 Women’s Elimination Chamber Match participants for the premium live event.

As per the report, Liv Morgan, Naomi, Tiffany Stratton, and Jade Cargill will join Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair for the contest.

Morgan will face Zoey Stark in a qualifying match on RAW, while Tiffany Stratton is set to face Shotzi on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. Naomi is also set for a qualification match against Zelina Vega on SmackDown. Interestingly, Jade Cargill is not scheduled for any qualification match for the contest.

WWE could add a shocking twist to the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber Match in Perth as Jade Cargill could be announced as the final entrant without any prior indication. It could showcase her star power to the WWE Universe and make the contest even more exciting for fans. She could win the match to book her spot for WrestleMania 40.

Nia Jax will face Rhea Ripley at WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth

Fans can expect two top women to main event Elimination Chamber: Perth. Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley hails from the Land Down Under, and that could play a crucial role in the build-up for the premium live event.

Ripley will arguably be the most popular star in the arena at the show. The heel will be treated like a babyface by her home crowd, and that is why the creative team seems to have chosen Nia Jax as her opponent.

Jax has been a phenomenal heel in WWE, and she will face Ripley for the Women's World Championship in Perth, Australia. The match could headline the show as fans would want to see Mami end the night victoriously to send them home happy.

Do you want to see Jade Cargill win the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber Match to challenge Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania XL? Sound off in the comments section below!