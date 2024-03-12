Jade Cargill teaming up with a major WWE Superstar in a championship match at WrestleMania shouldn't happen, says legend

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T doesn't believe Jade Cargill should team up with Bianca Belair to fight for the Women's Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania XL.

The former AEW TBS Champion has appeared on Monday Night RAW, SmackDown, and NXT since joining WWE last year. Meanwhile, she stepped inside the squared circle only once when she competed in the Women's Royal Rumble match last January.

A fan recently suggested on the Hall of Fame podcast that Cargill join forces with Bianca Belair and let them compete for the Women's Tag Team Title at WrestleMania. Nevertheless, Booker T disagreed.

"I wouldn't book it. For me, it's not a good look to have any alliances with Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill at this moment with Jade hasn't done anything yet. She hasn't set her foot in the ring from a singles perspective and now put her in a tag... Me personally, I wouldn't book that match. [You're thinking Jade is a solo star?] I think Bianca is a solo star. I mean, there might be a time where they have to, you know, come together as a tag team because their feud and you know how that always go, that kinda thing. But no, no, no, me personally, I wouldn't book that," he said. [44:43 - 45:28]

Will Bianca Belair wrestle at WWE WrestleMania XL?

Although Bianca Belair challenged Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39, The EST of WWE is currently not booked for this year's Show of Shows.

In a recent interview with Gorilla Position, the former Women's Champion addressed a possible square-off against Jade Cargill at WrestleMania XL. The two charismatic superstars had a staredown during the Women's Royal Rumble, which received a significant pop from the crowd.

"I mean, honestly, of course, you know, you saw the reaction with Jade, right? You know, it's Royal Rumble. We didn't say anything. We didn't do anything. We didn't wrestle. We didn't touch each other. And the crowd was going crazy. I think the Instagram post on WWE had like nine million views within two days. (Did it?) So, I mean, that alone just shows the type of magic that we can create by just standing in the ring. So imagine the magic that we can create, whether, you know, it's a single or a tag, who knows what can happen. And it's magic to be, like, made. I don't know if that's this year's WrestleMania. I don't know if it's next year's WrestleMania," she said.

Last month, Belair attempted to book her ticket to WrestleMania when she competed in the Women's Elimination Chamber match for a shot at Rhea Ripley's Women's World Title at the Show of Shows. However, she came up short.

