Bianca Belair comments on potential Jade Cargill match at WrestleMania 40

Ever since the Royal Rumble, the WWE Universe has been harping on about Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill, two powerhouses of the Women's Division, the fans want to see the two women clash, preferably at WrestleMania 40. A match of such magnitude deserves such a spotlight, and when asked if that is her "Road to WrestleMania", The EST of WWE shared her thoughts.

Appearing on the Gorilla Position podcast, Bianca Belair spoke about several different things. Most notable, were her thoughts on WrestleMania in Philadelphia, and who she would like to face at The Show of Shows. When presented with the idea of taking on Jade Cargill, Belair admitted that the possibilities are endless, while also throwing out the name of Tiffany Stratton.

"I'm hoping I can be there physically, not just like on the poster, but Jade Cargill's name is coming up. I've been seeing Tiffany's name come up. Because we've been going back and forth. So I think the possibilities are endless," said Belair [1:15 - 1:28]

Later on, she further elaborated on said possibilities and believes that there is magic to be made from having a match with Cargill at The Showcase of the Immortals.

"I mean, honestly, of course, you know, you saw the reaction with Jade, right? You know, it's Royal Rumble. We didn't say anything. We didn't do anything. We didn't wrestle. We didn't touch each other. And the crowd was going crazy. I think the Instagram post on WWE had like nine million views within two days. Did it. So, I mean, that alone just shows the type of magic that we can create by just standing in the ring. So imagine the magic that we can create, whether, you know, it's a single or a tag, who knows what can happen. And it's magic to be like Ade. I don't know if that's this year's WrestleMania. I don't know if it's next year's WrestleMania," stated Belair [3:03 - 03:45]

It's clear to see that Bianca Belair is excited about taking on Jade Cargill. They both, as she noted, represent strong women, and with that in mind, a match between the two would blow the WWE Universe's minds.

Bianca Belair wants a title match with Rhea Ripley

Jade Cargill aside, there are plenty of opponents Bianca Belair would like to get in the ring with. One of these opponents is none other than Mami, Rhea Ripley. Both women have tangled before, but this time around, The EST wants to face her with the Women's World Championship on the line.

During an interview with Fightful, Belair shared her thoughts on Ripley's run, and admitted that she is "amazing". She has nothing but love and respect for The Judgment Day superstar but also claims that she is one of the favorites she wants to face in the squared circle.

Expand Tweet

Witnessing a Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley match on The Grandest Stage of them All would be incredible. But, only time will tell what WWE has in store for The EST.

Please credit Gorilla Position and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use any of the quotes from the article's first half.

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!

Poll : Will Bianca Belair face Jade Cargill at WrestleMania 40? Yes No 0 votes