Rhea Ripley's former rival wants to "take that title" from Mami in WWE

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley is at the top of the women's division in WWE, and a former multi-time champion has her eyes set on Mami's gold.

The star in question is none other than The Nightmare's former rival and fellow WWE 2K24 cover star, Bianca Belair. The EST of WWE heaped praise on The Judgment Day member in a recent interview, crediting the reigning champion for her incredible work during her current title reign.

Belair spoke about Rhea Ripley during an interview with Fightful, where she hailed the Women's World Champion as "amazing" before revealing her intentions to get inside the ring with her. Belair wants to take Ripley's title but also shows her love and respect for how they started on the journey together and explored new heights of success side by side.

"I love me some Rhea Ripley, okay? I think she’s amazing, I think she’s great, but I want to get in the ring and take that title from her — but I have to show her some love, that’s my fellow WWE 2K cover star. We’ve come in WWE around the same time, we’re climbing that mountain top together. I have to show love and respect to her but she is absolutely one of my favorites," said Belair. [H/T Fightful]

Bianca Belair was one of the six women who competed in the Women's Elimination Chamber match this past weekend in Perth, Australia. The EST of WWE eventually came up short, with Becky Lynch emerging as the ultimate winner at the end of a grueling battle.

Rhea Ripley breaks character to react to "bucket list moment" ahead of WrestleMania

The Women's World Champion addressed her next title defense against Becky Lynch scheduled for WrestleMania XL. Ripley hailed the title bout as a "Bucket List moment" in an emotional backstage interview right after the memorable Elimination Chamber main event.

The Judgment Day leader praised The Man and acknowledged her as the only Horsewoman whom she has not defeated yet in WWE. Rhea Ripley stated that she wants Becky Lynch to be ready for their match as she expects a tough battle full of nightmares at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Who will come out on top at WrestleMania XL? Will it be Rhea Ripley or Becky Lynch? Let us know in the comments section below!

