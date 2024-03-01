[WATCH] Rhea Ripley breaks character to address "bucket list moment" with 7-time champion

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley was emotional in a background interview right after headlining Elimination Chamber and momentarily broke character while talking about Becky Lynch.

The Man won the Women's Elimination Chamber match to earn a title shot at WrestleMania. Becky is set to challenge Rhea Ripley for the gold at the Grandest Stage of Them All, and the latter believes it is a "bucket list moment."

Mami was emotional during the interview at the back of a memorable main event title defense against Nia Jax in her home country this past weekend. She even apologized for crying on camera earlier in the interview and briefly ditched her heel persona when speaking about Becky Lynch.

Ripley praised each female superstar who competed in the Women's Elimination Chamber match before hailing the eventual winner, Becky Lynch. She admitted to a title match against The Man at WrestleMania being a dream encounter, showing her excitement to potentially knock off the last of "four horsewomen."

"Everyone in the Elimination Chamber did exceptionally well. They all put up such a fantastic fight. I was watching very, very closely. I think heading into WrestleMania against Becky Lynch is a real bucket list moment. I've nearly knocked off everyone in the Horsewomen and Becky's the last one" said Rhea Ripley.

She continued:

"I haven't stepped in the room with her since NXT and by Shayna Baszler, so we've never had a finish to our match," continued Ripley. "So I think it's very fitting that it happens at 'Mania, and I hope that Becky is ready. Otherwise, her nightmares are gonna become a reality, and Mami's gonna end up on top just like she always damn does." [H/T Fightful]

Below is the complete interview with an emotional Rhea Ripley after Elimination Chamber went off the air:

Rhea Ripley defends RAW Superstar after she was booed by fans at WWE Live Event

A video from a recent WWE Live Event featuring Maxxine Dupri went viral on social media in which the crowd was booing the Alpha Academy member. Several in the WWE Universe claimed that fans in the audience should have been more supportive, and Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley agrees.

Expand Tweet

Mami took to social media to show support for her fellow RAW star, requesting fans to be more mindful of their reaction. She insisted that "learning and getting better" is part of the experience. The champion's message received mixed reactions from fans as a few in the WWE Universe insisted that the live audience reserves the right to criticize wrestlers if they don't like their performance.

