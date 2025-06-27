AEW star shares an unfortunate update: "I popped a couple ribs out of place"

An AEW star just provided an unfortunate update. This star has been with the company for a long time.
Aubrey Edwards is one of the most well-known referees in All Elite Wrestling. Apart from being a referee, Aubrey Edwards wears many hats in the company. She is involved in the ongoing development of All Elite Wrestling Games due to her background in software engineering and video game development.
She is also the company's project co-ordinator and is the co-host of AEW Unrestricted with Tony Schiavone. Edwards is a mainstay on TV, but she could miss the next few weeks due to an unfortunate incident.
During a recent appearance on the Bryan and Vinny Show, Aubrey Edwards revealed that she recently knocked a couple of ribs out of place and hurt her neck as a result of this.
“Yeah, but it’s all kind of the same, right? I knocked a couple ribs out of place last week and my neck hurt, but is it my shoulder? I popped a couple ribs out of place.” [H/T PWMania]
When asked how she injured herself, Aubrey simply responded, "Breathing."
Aubrey Edwards has officiated 100 championship matches in AEW
Aubrey Edwards is one of the top referees in All Elite Wrestling. As a result, she has officiated many matches that have taken place in the promotion. She also recently achieved a huge milestone in her career as a referee.
After she officiated the TBS Championship match between Mercedes Mone and Yuka Sakazaki on the 29 January 2025 episode of Dynamite, Aubrey took to Instagram to announce that she had officiated 100 title matches for the Jacksonville-based promotion.
"Last night on #AEWDynamite, I officiated my 100th AEW title match —Match history— Men’s World title: 10 Tag titles: 10 Women’s World title: 20 TNT Title: 19 TBS title: 24 International: 5 Trios Titles: 11 Continental Title: 1 Absolutely friggin’ grateful."
We hope that Aubrey Edwards recovers from her rib injury and returns to the ring soon.
