Congratulations to AEW's Aubrey Edwards

Popular AEW referee, Aubrey Edwards recently shared a huge achievement in her career on social media. Congratulations go out to Edwards on such a big achievement in Tony Khan's promotion.

Aubrey Edwards became the first female referee for All Elite Wrestling after she joined the company in its first year in 2019. She is undoubtedly the most popular referee in the promotion, owing to her involvement and in-ring presence in the matches she is part of. Aubrey has also wrestled a couple of matches in Tony Khan's promotion in the past.

Meanwhile, Aubrey shared her achievement of officiating 100 title matches in AEW. Taking to her Instagram handle, Aubrey revealed that she achieved the milestone after officiating the TBS title match between Mercedes Mone and Yuka Sakazaki on Dynamite this past week. In the post, she also listed the title matches she was the referee in:

"Last night on #AEWDynamite, I officiated my 100th AEW title match —Match history— Men’s World title: 10 Tag titles: 10 Women’s World title: 20 TNT Title: 19 TBS title: 24 International: 5 Trios Titles: 11 Continental Title: 1 Absolutely friggin’ grateful."

AEW's Aubrey Edwards opens up about her mental health issues

Aubrey Edwards revealed back in 2020 that she deals with mental health issues regularly as she was once diagnosed as 'bipolar.' Taking to X, Aubrey revealed the following a few years back:

"I only recently started talking publicly about my struggles with mental health. 8 years ago I was diagnosed bipolar. Many wouldn't know it because I'm outwardly a very cheerful and positive person, but it's a daily struggle. Some days are worse than others. #BellLetsTalk."

Aubrey continues to be the top referee in All Elite Wrestling despite facing online criticism from fans. Congratulations go out to Edwards on her milestone achievement once again.

