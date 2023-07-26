WWE personality reacts after being accused of stealing the spotlight from superstars like AEW's Aubrey Edwards

WWE ring announcer reacts to a fan accusing her of stealing the spotlight and also comparing her to AEW referee, Aubrey Edwards

Popular WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin, who is also the wife of Ricochet, has gained mind-blowing popularity in a short span of time due to her unique and powerful style of announcing the names of wrestlers.

On the other hand, Aubrey Edwards is one of the few personalities in the wrestling business who gained so much popularity while being a referee only. She is currently signed to AEW, where she officiates high-profile matches.

Meanwhile, the Internet Wrestling Community has also accused the popular WWE ring announcer of allegedly stealing the spotlight from wrestlers. Recently, a fan expressed his displeasure with Irvin while also calling her the "Aubrey Edwards" of ring announcing:

"I just said i dont like how she announces and personally feel like she tries to steal the spotlight. kinda like the Aubrey Edwards of ring announcing," a fan tweeted.

Later, Samantha took notice of the tweet and fired back at the fan for not liking her style of announcing. Here is how she reacted:

"I don’t try to do that. So now you at least know my intent, regardless of if you like my style or not."

Aubrey Edwards is no longer an active competitor in AEW

Although she is so beloved within the wrestling community, Edwards has also been criticized for allegedly stealing the spotlight from wrestlers during a match. While she is perhaps the most popular referee in wrestling right now, Edwards also had a brief in-ring career.

On an episode of Rampage, Aubrey competed in a mixed trios match, teaming up with Mark and Papa Briscoe against Jeff Jarret, Karen Jarett, and Jay Lethal, and Edwards ended up on the winning side as well.

However, she quickly announced her retirement from the in-ring competition despite fans asking for more. Overall, both Aubrey and Samantha Irvin are vital parts of their respective companies, and they continue to do their respective duties with passion.

