AEW Referee Aubrey Edwards reveals she is Bipolar

Referee Aubrey Edwards (Image copyright: All Elite Wrestling)

In a business as tough as professional wrestling, wherein Superstars appear to be super-human, it can be easy to forget the mental toll the wrestling lifestyle can have on performers. But, it's not just the wrestlers who are the victims it seems...

AEW referee Aubrey Edwards, who has quickly become a fan-favorite thanks to her no-nonsense style ability to control some of the rowdier members of the AEW roster (Chris Jericho included) recently revealed via her Twitter profile that she has been dealing with mental health issues of her own and that she is in fact Bipolar.

I only recently started talking publicly about my struggles with mental health. 8 years ago I was diagnosed bipolar. Many wouldn't know it because I'm outwardly a very cheerful and positive person, but it's a daily struggle. Some days are worse than others. #BellLetsTalk



(2/5) — Aubrey Edwards 💖💜💙 (@RefAubrey) January 29, 2020

In a thread centered around mental health, Edwards revealed her diagnosis came eight years ago and that she originally struggled to find the correct combination of medications to treat her condition - something which is very common amongst Bipolar individuals.

She also revealed in a heartfelt tweet that her father was also Bipolar, but that he sadly "lost his battle" with the condition.

Each tweet was accompanied with the hashtag - #BellLetsLalk, an incentive created by Bell Canada to encourage users to talk openly about their mental health and encourage those in need of support to seek help.

Edwards isn't the only high-profile name in the wrestling industry to confirm she is living with the disorder - Mauro Ranallo, star commentator on the NXT brand of WWE, has been an outspoken advocate of Bipolar disorder and mental health conditions in general.

This resulted in the critically acclaimed Showtime documentary 'BiPolar-Rock-N-Roller', in which he discusses his condition and how it affects both his daily life and career.

Thus far, there has been nothing but complete support for Edwards, whose brave example can only encourage others living with conditions like hers to seek the help and support they need.

Thank you, Aubrey. Keep fighting the good fight!