AEW star Shawn Spears reacts to WWE Royal Rumble debut with a five-word message 

AEW Superstar Shawn Spears recently took to Twitter to react to a fan comment about his 2017 WWE Royal Rumble debut.

The former Pinnacle member was a part of the NXT roster till 2017, after which he made his main roster debut following the Royal Rumble. Entering at number 10 to keep up with his 'Perfect 10' moniker, he was eliminated by Braun Strowman.

However, a fan's recent comment seemingly brought back pleasant memories of the Royal Rumble. Replying to the fan, the AEW star posted a short message on Twitter.

"What a moment it was 🙌🏻," Shawn Spears tweeted

You can check out the full tweet below:

Shawn Spears has been absent from AEW's weekly shows since his match on Rampage last October. He was given time off due to the star's request to deal with personal matters. Spears had seemingly turned babyface prior to his hiatus, reverting to his 'Perfect 10' gimmick from WWE.

The AEW star had previously expressed wish to win a specific WWE Title

Shawn Spears apparently has a specific title in mind to win in WWE if he ever gets the chance.

In an episode of The Sessions with Renee Paquette podcast, the former WWE superstar was asked what title he could see himself winning in the Stamford-based Promotion. Spears opened up about his limited career time left, choosing the Intercontinental title as his choice.

"Being completely honest, I have always seen myself as an Intercontinental Champion. I grew up on the Mr. Perfects, and the Rick Rudes, and the Ultimate Warrior, and then as I got into wrestling, it was always seen as the workhorse championship. So, I had always seen myself in that zone. So, in a perfect world, it would be the Intercontinental Championship," Shawn Spears said. [H/T: Wrestling Observer]

Shawn Spears™️ @ShawnSpears



Let’s work! 🏻 twitter.com/WrestlePro/sta… 𝗪𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗹𝗲𝗣𝗿𝗼 @WrestlePro SHAWN SPEARS DEBUTS MARCH 18th



Shawn Spears will make his WrestlePro in ring debut on March 18th at



Reserved tickets available at

🎟️🎟️ SHAWN SPEARS DEBUTS MARCH 18thShawn Spears will make his WrestlePro in ring debut on March 18th at #WrestleProFest ! He will also be available for photos & autographs.Reserved tickets available at🎟️🎟️ WrestlePro.eventbrite.com 🔥SHAWN SPEARS DEBUTS MARCH 18th🔥Shawn Spears will make his WrestlePro in ring debut on March 18th at #WrestleProFest! He will also be available for photos & autographs. Reserved tickets available at 🎟️🎟️ WrestlePro.eventbrite.com https://t.co/vU9KcmZBu1 I’m really looking forward to this.Let’s work! I’m really looking forward to this. Let’s work! 🙌🏻 twitter.com/WrestlePro/sta…

As of now, it remains to be seen when he will be returning to action.

Who do you think Shawn Spears should feud with next? Sound off in the comments section below!

Rhea Ripley just said she'd love to enter the men's Rumble. Watch Lashley's hilarious reaction here

Poll : 0 votes