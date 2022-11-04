"Always seen myself in that zone" - AEW star discloses which WWE title he would like to win under Triple H's regime

Several wrestlers in AEW have previously been part of WWE, especially under the creative control of Triple H. To name a few, Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, Andrade El Idolo, and Malakai Black. One such star is Shawn Spears. He recently revealed the one title that he is aspiring to hold before hanging his wrestling boots.

Shawn Spears rose to fame during his time in NXT. The Perfect 10 got the approval of fans and in a short time became one of the most popular stars in WWE's developmental brand. In 2019, he requested his release from the company as he was not happy with the creative direction and WWE granted the release.

He later made his debut for AEW. He was The Chairman. His noteworthy time in the promotion was during his time with MJF as part of the Pinnacle.

In a recent episode of The Sessions with Renee Paquette podcast, the Canadian wrestler opened up about not having a lot of time left in his career and wished he could win at least one championship before retirement. One of the titles that he had a keen interest in was the WWE Intercontinental Title.

"Being completely honest, I have always seen myself as an Intercontinental Champion. I grew up on the Mr. Perfects, and the Rick Rudes, and the Ultimate Warrior, and then as I got into wrestling, it was always seen as the workhorse championship. So, I had always seen myself in that zone. So, in a perfect world, it would be the Intercontinental Championship," Shawn Spears said. [H/T Wrestling Observer]

Renee Paquette @ReneePaquette cc: We love an EXCLUSIVE!! Especially when it comes to babies!! I had such a great chat with @ShawnSpears about some really personal stuff. And he dropped some huge news about his son on the way. Click in to hear itcc: @CassieLee We love an EXCLUSIVE!! Especially when it comes to babies!! I had such a great chat with @ShawnSpears about some really personal stuff. And he dropped some huge news about his son on the way. Click in to hear it 😜 cc: @CassieLee ❤️ https://t.co/f4uYbvapuv

Shawn Spears recently made his return to AEW

Last month, AEW held its first-ever international event. It was an episode of Dynamite in Canada. During the show, fans were treated to the debut of Canada's own Renee Paquette and also the return of the Perfect 10 Shawn Spears.

Spears returned to help out his friends FTR and War Joe against The Embassy.

This led to a trios match between the team of FTR and Shawn Spears against Brian Cage and The Gates of Agony on the following episode of Rampage. FTR and Spears emerged victorious.

After the show, the Canadian wrestler thanked the fans and shared a heartfelt message with the crowd and for the first-time revealing the gender of his baby.

