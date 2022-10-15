Shawn Spears reveals gender of baby with former WWE Superstar Peyton Royce (aka Cassie Lee) after AEW Rampage goes off air

Former WWE Superstar Shawn Spears made his return to AEW on this week's episode of Dynamite, the first-ever show in Canada. He had his first match since May 25th on this week's episode of Rampage when he teamed up with ROH Tag Team Champions FTR to take on Prince Nana's faction in the main event.
After the show went off the air, Spears shared a heartfelt moment with the crowd. During that moment, The Perfect 10 revealed the gender of his baby.
In 2019, Shawn and Cassie Lee (fka Peyton Royce) tied the knot. Earlier this year, the couple revealed that they are expecting their first child. Three months in and now the former WWE superstar has revealed the reason for his absence and also the gender of his baby.
After Rampage went off air, FTR's Dax Harwood grabbed the microphone and handed it to Spears requesting him to address his home crowd. The Perfect 10 thanked the crowd and shared that the unfortunate reason behind his absence was because his mom was not well and she passed away a couple of months ago.
After sharing the sad news, he lifted the crowd's spirits up by saying that his mom is the gaurdian angel who will be looking after his child. Spears revealed that him and Cassie Lee will be having a baby boy.
"On this Mother’s day, she (Shawn's mother) was the very first person to know that I was going to be a father. So the way I see it, there’s a guardian angel looking over my soon to be beautiful baby boy." Shawn Spears said [02:44 - 3:23]
Fans reacted to Shawn Spears' emotional speech
Several fans in attendance shared their experiences and were happy to see their home-town hero wrestle. Fans congratulated Spears on him expecting a son and at the same time shared their heartfelt condolences for his loss.
The wrestling world also came together and empathized with Spears after he mentioned the sad news about his mom's passing.
Few educated the wrestling world to always not speculate and jump to conclusions when a wrestler takes some time off, they wanted fans to wait until the wrestler themselves reveals the reason.
Shawn Spears' wife Cassie Lee also reacted to her husband's speech.
The couple announced their pregnancy in August and will be expecting their first child early next year.
