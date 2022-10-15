Shawn Spears reveals gender of baby with former WWE Superstar Peyton Royce (aka Cassie Lee) after AEW Rampage goes off air

Former WWE Superstar Shawn Spears made his return to AEW on this week's episode of Dynamite, the first-ever show in Canada. He had his first match since May 25th on this week's episode of Rampage when he teamed up with ROH Tag Team Champions FTR to take on Prince Nana's faction in the main event.

After the show went off the air, Spears shared a heartfelt moment with the crowd. During that moment, The Perfect 10 revealed the gender of his baby.

In 2019, Shawn and Cassie Lee (fka Peyton Royce) tied the knot. Earlier this year, the couple revealed that they are expecting their first child. Three months in and now the former WWE superstar has revealed the reason for his absence and also the gender of his baby.

After Rampage went off air, FTR's Dax Harwood grabbed the microphone and handed it to Spears requesting him to address his home crowd. The Perfect 10 thanked the crowd and shared that the unfortunate reason behind his absence was because his mom was not well and she passed away a couple of months ago.

After sharing the sad news, he lifted the crowd's spirits up by saying that his mom is the gaurdian angel who will be looking after his child. Spears revealed that him and Cassie Lee will be having a baby boy.

"On this Mother’s day, she (Shawn's mother) was the very first person to know that I was going to be a father. So the way I see it, there’s a guardian angel looking over my soon to be beautiful baby boy." Shawn Spears said [02:44 - 3:23]

Fans reacted to Shawn Spears' emotional speech

Several fans in attendance shared their experiences and were happy to see their home-town hero wrestle. Fans congratulated Spears on him expecting a son and at the same time shared their heartfelt condolences for his loss.

You can check out some of the tweets below:

Noah Gilbert @Noahgilberto19 @AEW This was so emotional to be in attendance for. It was so nice to see Shawn get the win in the main event last night @AEW This was so emotional to be in attendance for. It was so nice to see Shawn get the win in the main event last night

Daniel Francis @DanielF25390704 God bless you and continue to give you the strength you will need. @AEW Congratulations Shawn Spear on the win and on expecting a baby boy. Also please accept my deepest condolences to you and your familyGod bless you and continue to give you the strength you will need. @AEW Congratulations Shawn Spear on the win and on expecting a baby boy. Also please accept my deepest condolences to you and your family 👪 God bless you and continue to give you the strength you will need.

gifadamus @istomatoafruit @AEW Shawn Spears talking about his last moments with his mother had me teary eyed @AEW Shawn Spears talking about his last moments with his mother had me teary eyed 😭

The wrestling world also came together and empathized with Spears after he mentioned the sad news about his mom's passing.

Michael Pam @MichaelPam @AEW @ShawnSpears I know what it's like to lose a parent. So my condolences goes out to you and your family. I lost my mother over 4 years ago due to complications of diabetes. So watching this segment got me emotional. I have newfound respect for you. Thank you for sharing your story @AEW @ShawnSpears I know what it's like to lose a parent. So my condolences goes out to you and your family. I lost my mother over 4 years ago due to complications of diabetes. So watching this segment got me emotional. I have newfound respect for you. Thank you for sharing your story

JOSEPH MICHAELS (THE ADVENTUROUS JOE) @KINGATLAS1977 @AEW sorry for your loss, my dude. my own mom passed away a year ago from cancer. believe me when i say, i know that pain of loss & taking time away from everything. congrats on your soon to be little boy and congrats on your win tonight as well. wishing you all nothing but, the best. @AEW sorry for your loss, my dude. my own mom passed away a year ago from cancer. believe me when i say, i know that pain of loss & taking time away from everything. congrats on your soon to be little boy and congrats on your win tonight as well. wishing you all nothing but, the best.

Few educated the wrestling world to always not speculate and jump to conclusions when a wrestler takes some time off, they wanted fans to wait until the wrestler themselves reveals the reason.

Joey Adorjan (ALPHA REMIX HD) @Alpha_Remix_HD @AEW This is why I wish people online wouldn't get so Butt hurt when people go off TV because we don't know what they're going through. i'm just so tired seeing every week when someone disappears people ask where is this guy where is this guy what are they doing why are they on tv. @AEW This is why I wish people online wouldn't get so Butt hurt when people go off TV because we don't know what they're going through. i'm just so tired seeing every week when someone disappears people ask where is this guy where is this guy what are they doing why are they on tv.

K Walls @KASHIFdotWALLS @Alpha_Remix_HD @AEW Like I keep saying normalize wrestlers taking breaks. Wrestling runs year long. There's no off season. Yet fans seem to expect them to be there every week for TV, ppv, house shows, fan events and ect. Then fans get mad if someone is off tv. It's not sustainable. @Alpha_Remix_HD @AEW Like I keep saying normalize wrestlers taking breaks. Wrestling runs year long. There's no off season. Yet fans seem to expect them to be there every week for TV, ppv, house shows, fan events and ect. Then fans get mad if someone is off tv. It's not sustainable.

Shawn Spears' wife Cassie Lee also reacted to her husband's speech.

The couple announced their pregnancy in August and will be expecting their first child early next year.

What was your reaction to Shawn Spears' speech? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

