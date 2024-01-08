AEW star showcases gruesome injury scars

While AEW has a less busy schedule compared to other promotions, the talents still give their best in the ring and sometimes wrestle through injuries to entertain fans. Recently, an All Elite star showcased some gruesome injury scars.

The star in question is Brian Cage. The Machine joined the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2020. Last week on AEW Dynamite, Brian Cage faced Trent Beretta, Bryan Keith, and El Hijo de Vikingo in a Continental Eliminator Match. Ultimately, Beretta emerged victorious, earning a title shot against Eddie Kingston on Collision last week.

However, the intense bout took a toll on Cage. He recently shared a video on his Instagram revealing substantial bruises he sustained during the match. These bruises were the result of a particularly intense moment when he was thrown onto his arm from the top rope.

The 39-year-old star acknowledged the "boo boo" he suffered but emphasized his resilience.

"Welllllll, I may or may not have gotten a 'boo boo' last Wednesday night on Dynamite… but I'm not a man, I'm a machine! And the show must go on. #takencareofbusiness #machine #cantstopwontstop #cantbereasonedwith #itsnotballet".

AEW star Brian Cage welcomed his second child with wife Melissa Santos in 2023

Cage and his wife, Melissa Santos, welcomed their newborn baby into the world in November 2023. This would be the couple's second baby, as they had welcomed a daughter back in 2016.

Looking ahead, The Machine has solidified his commitment to All Elite Wrestling and ROH with long-term contracts, dispelling speculations about a potential departure from AEW.

Recognizing Cage's talent, he has been featured on All Elite TV regularly compared. However, even a machine like him may need some time to rest and heal from the recenf bruises.

