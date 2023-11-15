Congratulations to Brian Cage and Melissa Santos

Brian Cage and his wife Melissa Santos recently welcomed their newborn baby to the world just earlier today. This would be their second baby, as they had welcomed a daughter back in 2016.

The Machine is currently signed with AEW, and has been affiliated with the Mogul Embassy. Recently, the faction took back the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles. He has also gotten to compete in several world-renowned promotions such as IMPACT, PWG, AAA, and Lucha Underground, where he met his wife Melissa Santos. She was a ring announcer for the promotion.

On Twitter, Brian Cage posted a quick photo with his newborn son. He talked about how he was happy to be back to this stage, of raising a newborn. He gave his wife all the credit for being the real machine. He then talked about his next big challenge, the Like a Dragon Streetfight, and he was pumped up for this.

"Pumping out babies like an 'f'n machine' & glad to be back into 'newborn' fatherhood. Actually, @ThisIsMelSantos was the real machine this time. Now it's time to go streets of cage/rage tomorrow in my old stomping grounds of Ontario, CA. @aew Like a Dragon streetfight!"

Brian Cage talks about working with Don Callis ahead of Street Fight

For the Like a Dragon street fight this week on AEW Dynamite, The Don Callis Family will be borrowing Brian Cage from the Mogul Embassy. He will be the fourth man, who is in place of Sammy Guevara, who was not cleared for action.

Ahead of the match, Cage talked about working with Don Callis, and how he felt about teaming up with the faction. He mentioned that he had no problem doing so, and was willing to be a part-time member of the family.

"Don and I go way back to our days in IMPACT Wrestling, and I have no problem being a part-time member of The Don Calis family. Street fight in my old stomping grounds! Let's do this! Forget Streets of Rage. This is going to be the Streets of Cage."

This Wednesday looks to be another bloodbath, as the confines of a wrestling ring no longer hold these eight stars back, and they can use the entire terrain to their advantage.

