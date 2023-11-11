Surprising AEW star joins Don Callis Family for major match on Dynamite

Tonight on AEW Rampage, the fourth and final man for the side of the Don Callis Family has just been revealed for the upcoming Street Fight against the Golden Jets and their friends. The star is none other than Mogul Embassy's Brian Cage.

Earlier tonight on Rampage, Callis and Prince Nana of the Mogul Embassy were seen to be in "business talks." They revealed that the two were to collaborate, with Cage to be loaned to the Don Callis Family for the match.

This would confirm that Sammy Guevara was still not cleared for action after his concussion. It was reported that this occurred during his last match at AEW WrestleDream a month ago when he teamed up with Takeshita and Will Ospreay to take on the Golden Jets with Kota Ibushi.

This now completes the lineup as the Golden Jets, along with Kota Ibushi and Paul Wight, will take on Powerhouse Hobbs, Konnosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher, and Brian Cage.

Now that the eight men for the Like a Dragon Gaiden Street Fight on AEW Dynamite this Wednesday have been finalized, it will be interesting to see if this will finally be the chance the Golden Jets will get the best of the Don Callis Family.

