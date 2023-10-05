Sammy Guevara has become the latest AEW wrestler to be pulled from programming - and the reason behind that is as heartbreaking as it is unfortunate.

Guevara was replaced by Kyle Fletcher in the latest episode of Dynamite, leaving fans confused. Veteran journalist Dave Meltzer has cleared the air behind the sudden replacement on Wrestle Observer Radio.

"Sammy got a concussion on the pay-per-view, is what happened. So he's out until… it's a concussion story - could be next week, could be... who knows. But yeah, he's out." [H/T: WrestleTalk]

This week's episode of Dynamite was a special one for AEW and everyone within the wrestling promotion, as it was the fourth anniversary of the Wednesday night show.

Guevara was replaced by Kyle Fletcher, who teamed up with Takeshita to take on Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho. The replacement had serious and legitimate reasons behind it, but Don Callis, who considers Guevara his disciple, was absolutely unhappy with what happened and went on to call the AEW medical team 'quacks.'

Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, and Adam Copeland finally come face to face in AEW

Don Callis vs. Chris Jericho is a long-standing feud now. The feud has had a damning effect on Jericho, who saw the dismantling of his Jericho Appreciation Club because of Calli's berating. Adam Copeland, who made a dominant debut in AEW, was in discussions with Omega and Jericho, asking them to destroy the Callis family.

Kyle Fletcher is now in the mix as well, and there's no saying when Sammy Guevara will return. Copeland, who wasted no time in getting into a war of words with former tag-team partner Christian Cage, has injected his presence into this red-hot feud as well. Only time will tell if The Rated-R Superstar will get involved in this feud and help his fellow Canadians.

Do you want to see a Copeland-Omega-Jericho stable? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.