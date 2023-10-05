Sammy Guevara pulled from AEW Dynamite's 4-year anniversary; replacement announced

Don Callis had a bit of breaking news for fans during the 4th anniversary of AEW Dynamite. His newest recruit, Sammy Guevara, will not be featured on the show, and he will be replaced by Kyle Fletcher, who will team with Takeshita as they take on Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega.

Sammy Guevara was not medically cleared to compete today, and that seemed to tick off Don Callis. Speaking to Renee Paquette in a backstage segment alongside Konosuke Takeshita, Callis called the AEW medical team ‘quack.’

He then said that while he was not happy that Sammy was unavailable, he took Will Ospreay’s advice and chose a guy in his ‘20s’, and that man was Fletcher. He also called Fletcher a great athlete and someone who was of a similar stature to Takeshita.

Callis then went on to warn Jericho and Omega that regardless of what happens, in the end, he will win the war.

At the beginning of the show, Adam Copeland (fka Edge) met up with Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega and asked them to take out The Don Callis family. It will be interesting to see the outcome of the match today.

