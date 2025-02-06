  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW star shows no remorse for injuring 54-year-old wrestling legend; shifts focus to former World Champion

AEW star shows no remorse for injuring 54-year-old wrestling legend; shifts focus to former World Champion

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Feb 06, 2025 02:26 GMT
All Elite Wrestling is a Jacksonville-based promotion led by Tony Khan [photo: AEW Official Website]
All Elite Wrestling is a Jacksonville-based promotion led by Tony Khan [photo: AEW Official Website]

A major AEW star has broken his silence on some of his recent actions, including being the reason for a certain veteran sustaining a significant injury. It appears that he has also shown interest in another former rival.

'Hangman' Adam Page has found himself in an interesting situation. He went too far during his feud with Christopher Daniels, which may have left a lasting impact on the veteran's career. Recently, the 54-year-old announced that he would never be able to wrestle again after their match, and it appeared that Page felt no remorse.

Last week, it seemed like he was feeling more remorse while searching for Swerve Strickland in his locker room. The two were bitter rivals who arguably had the best feud of 2024, which ended during their brutal Unsanctioned Lights Out Steel Cage Match at AEW All Out.

also-read-trending Trending

Tonight on AEW Dynamite, during an interview with Renee Paquette, Hangman broke his silence on the recent events. He claimed that his looking for Swerve was a "moment of weakness", and mentioned how it would never happen again. When asked about Christopher Daniels, he said that he did not regret his actions.

Only time will tell whether he can continue to keep lying to himself or if, at some point, he'll feel too remorseful about the situation.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी