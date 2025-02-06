AEW star shows no remorse for injuring 54-year-old wrestling legend; shifts focus to former World Champion

A major AEW star has broken his silence on some of his recent actions, including being the reason for a certain veteran sustaining a significant injury. It appears that he has also shown interest in another former rival.

'Hangman' Adam Page has found himself in an interesting situation. He went too far during his feud with Christopher Daniels, which may have left a lasting impact on the veteran's career. Recently, the 54-year-old announced that he would never be able to wrestle again after their match, and it appeared that Page felt no remorse.

Last week, it seemed like he was feeling more remorse while searching for Swerve Strickland in his locker room. The two were bitter rivals who arguably had the best feud of 2024, which ended during their brutal Unsanctioned Lights Out Steel Cage Match at AEW All Out.

Tonight on AEW Dynamite, during an interview with Renee Paquette, Hangman broke his silence on the recent events. He claimed that his looking for Swerve was a "moment of weakness", and mentioned how it would never happen again. When asked about Christopher Daniels, he said that he did not regret his actions.

Only time will tell whether he can continue to keep lying to himself or if, at some point, he'll feel too remorseful about the situation.

