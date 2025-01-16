AEW star shows solidarity with Jeff Jarrett after getting bullied by MJF on Dynamite 

Wrestling veteran Jeff Jarrett was confronted by MJF this week in Cincinnati, leading to a heated war of words on AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage. As he often does with his rivals, The Salt of the Earth made things deeply personal, blatantly disrespecting The Last Outlaw until they boiled over into physicality.

Jarrett was set to address the events that transpired in the ring during a backstage interview with Renee Paquette. He was then accosted by his longtime peer and rival, Dustin Rhodes. The Natural lashed out at MJF for his impertinence toward Jarrett, commenting:

"It p****d me off. How many years have we known each other, how many years have we driven up and down these roads... because of the passion and the love for our business? A lot. He doesn't know a thing about that, and you know that. What has he been in the business, a minute? He's gonna dictate you, and he's gonna be a disrespectful little s**t? That p****s me off."

Rhodes went on to encourage Jarrett in his AEW World Championship aspirations.

"I'm here to tell you that I'm 110 percent behind you and want you to fulfill this passionate dream right now of becoming the AEW World Heavyweight Champion. Max doesn't know everything that we've been through, been knocked down, dragged through s**t but and got back up 'cause that's what we do, he doesn't have a clue," said Rhodes. [From 0:26 onwards]

Dustin Rhodes is currently a holder of the ROH World Tag Team Championship alongside Sammy Guevara.

