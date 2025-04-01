AEW star signals desire for additional bookings: "I’m ready for more!"

An AEW star recently claimed to not have wrestled often lately and took to social media to announce her desire for more bookings, going forward. Stars tend to get a grip of the squared circle when they spend more time in it. Deonna Purrazzo is looking to do the same this year.

Ad

The Virtuosa recently started a tag team, The Vendetta, which also consisted of Taya Valkyria. The duo was introduced in the latter part of 2024, but couldn't make much of a mark. The 30-year-old wrestled just four matches in two months on AEW, as well as the independent circuit. However, she has now participated in four matches in just 14 days.

Deonna Purrazzo took to X/Twitter today and said that she hadn't been inside the ring often lately and, till recently, she was feeling like she was missing a step and needed to change something. She then claimed that she had wrestled extra matches lately and was still sore, but the additional workload had her feeling like she was "ready for more."

Ad

Trending

"To know me is to know I am my biggest critic. I felt like I was missing a step & something needed to change. This month I wrestled more than I have in a long time. I am still tired & sore but I’m feeling like The #Virtuosa again… Now, I’m ready for more!" she wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

AEW star Deonna Purrazzo vents frustration

The former ROH Women's World Champion will shortly complete 12 years in wrestling. And as she enters her 13th year in the business, she made a bold statement about her career.

Taking to X/Twitter, Purrazzo vented out her frustrations of not having wrestled frequently in AEW in the recent past. In an effort to change things around, she had increased her workload recently and mentioned that she had fought in three bouts in three days, with her body still sore from the matches. She also noted that she would not sit back, instead, she would go out there and "reclaim" her throne in the business.

Ad

"It’s been a long time since I’ve wrestled 3 matches in 3 days. I’m still tired & I’m still sore… but as I begin my 13th year of wrestling, I’m still as hungry as I was year 1. And I refuse to sit back and feel as though my peers are passing me by. I AM the standard. Always have been and I’m coming to reclaim MY crown. VIRTUOSA 👁️," she wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if the AEW President Tony Khan does indeed give her the push she is seeking.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback