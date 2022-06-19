"Shameful and disgusting act" - AEW star goes off on Sting for attacking him

Kyle O'Reilly expressed his disgust towards Sting on social media after the latter attacked him last night on AEW Rampage.

At Friday's show's main event, Darby Allin outsmarted Bobby Fish with a Last Supper submission that turned into a pinning combo. A disgruntled Fish waylaid Allin and called O'Reilly who brought a chair to break the daredevil's ankle.

However, the lights suddenly went off and the Icon later emerged to stop ReDRagon's pending assault. The latter then wedged a baseball bat on The Violent Artist's in-between and kicked it to further the damage.

O'Reilly wasn't happy about it and said he was just "offering" a chair to the old man. His "kindness" was exchanged instead of having parts of his body swollen.

"Shameful and disgusting act by the man called Sting. Here I am; a fan about to offer him a seat (he isn’t a spring chicken let’s face it and he twisted his ankle I think) and what do I get to show for it? Swollen t*st*s. Absolutely uncalled for," O'Reilly tweeted.

Check out his tweet here.

The Icon was out for a month and missed the Double or Nothing after O'Reilly knee dropped his ankle in a wedged chair on the May 18 episode of Dynamite. Now that he is back, a potential tag team showdown between him and Allin and ReDRagon could be on the horizon.

Dutch Mantell expressed his excitement over Sting's return

During yesterday's episode of Smack Talk, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell was elated upon seeing The Icon return to the AEW ring. Mantell also got excited when the latter had his black baseball bat with him.

"I was jumping up and down, I couldn't stay seated."

With the two face-painted stars reuniting, it will be interesting to see what they have in store for the ReDRagon. Fans will have to tune in for the coming weeks to see if those teams will eventually clash.

Find out which promotion Alberto Del Rio is suing right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far