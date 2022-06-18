"I couldn't stay seated" – Former WWE personality details his honest reaction to Sting's return to AEW (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell detailed his honest reaction to Sting's return on this week's episode of AEW Rampage.

In the aftermath of Darby Allin's main event showdown against Bobby Fish on Rampage, Kyle O'Reilly made his way to the ring with a steel chair. However, he was interrupted by the returning Icon, who took out one-half of reDRagon.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell claimed he couldn't contain his excitement after witnessing Sting's return:

"I was jumping up and down, I couldn't stay seated. I was so excited to see Sting, the baseball bat and all that kind of stuff." (from 1:02:14 to 1:02:24)

In addition, the former on-screen WWE manager said Allin was decimated for the majority of his match against Fish on Rampage:

"But, Darby Allin got the crap beat out of him most of that match." (from 1:02:42 to 1:02:46)

A few weeks ago, The Icon was assaulted by The Undisputed Elite. Following the beatdown, he was sidelined and wasn't seen on AEW programming for a while.

Sting hasn't officially competed inside the squared circle in months. However, considering the ongoing storyline, AEW seems to be heading towards a potential tag team showdown featuring him and Allin against Fish and O'Reilly.

Ethan Page recently discussed the importance of his match featuring Sting

AEW star Ethan Page is one of the best heels in the game right now. The one-half of The Men of the Year is also no stranger to Sting, having shared the ring with him in 2021.

Page and Scorpio Sky teamed up at Double or Nothing last year to face The Icon and Darby Allin. Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Page recalled the match as he said:

“I was literally just talking to Hornswoggle in the car last week about these pinch me moments. Maybe that tag match against Darby and Sting, which was Sting’s first match after the pandemic, that was one of the moments."

The WCW veteran's return excited fans, especially when CM Punk and Kenny Omega are sidelined with injuries.

