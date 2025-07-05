AEW star spotted with Bayley and Becky Lynch in new photo

WWE Superstars Bayley and Becky Lynch are rivals on-screen, but the two remain friends behind the scenes. The Role Model recently posted a couple of new photos with Lynch and AEW star Mercedes Mone.

Ad

Bayley, Lynch, and Mone all came up through the WWE ranks together. They, along with Charlotte Flair, became known as the "Four Horsewomen" in NXT, a nod to Ric Flair's legendary Four Horsemen faction. While all four have traveled their own paths in the years since the three still in WWE occasionally circle back to renew their rivalries. The former Sasha Banks, meanwhile, is on her own in All Elite Wrestling.

Ad

Trending

Despite being separated, the group is forever bonded outside the ring. Bayley gave her fans a rare treat today on social media, posting a photo of herself and Mercedes Mone sharing a hug with The Man. You can check out the new pics below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Breaking Vince Russo and Jim Cornette update HERE.

Becky Lynch recently took a shot at both Bayley and Mercedes Mone

The friendship between Bayley and Mercedes Mone is well-known. Unfortunately, it's been used against them several times in the past. Becky Lynch, despite being friends with both women backstage, recently brought it up in a diabolical promo.

Mone had introduced a new texting service for fans in May, which allowed anyone to have a conversation with her for $99 per month. Shortly after, Becky Lynch criticized Bayley's kindness in a promo and suggested that she had signed up for the service:

Ad

"This isn't show friends; this is show business. Bayley is so confused about this; she's probably paying $100 a month to her best friend to text her," she said.

The jibe achieved its purpose, netting The Man plenty of heat. She would go on to defend her Women's Intercontinental Championship against The Role Model on the June 23 episode of RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jacob Terrell Jacob is an AEW contributor and editor at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He has edited and published over 8,000 articles for Sportskeeda Wrestling in just over two years, and subsequently donned the hat of a contributor, demonstrating his commitment to continuous learning. His experience goes beyond wrestling, with five years as an editor for several independent publishing houses and three years as a captioning specialist.



Jacob's first memory of pro wrestling dates back to Sting vs. Ric Flair for the World Heavyweight Championship at Great American Bash 1990. He later began writing for a newsletter and blog at the University of North Texas, and his love of wrestling naturally led him to seek opportunities in the media.



His favorite wrestler is The Icon, as he feels Sting has evolved throughout his career on a parallel path with his own growth as a person. He was Jacob's childhood hero and teenage idol, and now he makes him less afraid of getting older.



Jacob ensures relevance and accuracy in his articles by working hard to maintain his ideals and objectivity without sacrificing his unique voice, inspiring other writers in the section to follow suit.



Jacob’s non-wrestling interests include Anime, video games, and fantasy novels. Know More

One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!