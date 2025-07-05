AEW star spotted with Bayley and Becky Lynch in new photo

WWE Superstars Bayley and Becky Lynch are rivals on-screen, but the two remain friends behind the scenes. The Role Model recently posted a couple of new photos with Lynch and AEW star Mercedes Mone.
Bayley, Lynch, and Mone all came up through the WWE ranks together. They, along with Charlotte Flair, became known as the "Four Horsewomen" in NXT, a nod to Ric Flair's legendary Four Horsemen faction. While all four have traveled their own paths in the years since the three still in WWE occasionally circle back to renew their rivalries. The former Sasha Banks, meanwhile, is on her own in All Elite Wrestling.
Despite being separated, the group is forever bonded outside the ring. Bayley gave her fans a rare treat today on social media, posting a photo of herself and Mercedes Mone sharing a hug with The Man. You can check out the new pics below:
Becky Lynch recently took a shot at both Bayley and Mercedes Mone
The friendship between Bayley and Mercedes Mone is well-known. Unfortunately, it's been used against them several times in the past. Becky Lynch, despite being friends with both women backstage, recently brought it up in a diabolical promo.
Mone had introduced a new texting service for fans in May, which allowed anyone to have a conversation with her for $99 per month. Shortly after, Becky Lynch criticized Bayley's kindness in a promo and suggested that she had signed up for the service:
"This isn't show friends; this is show business. Bayley is so confused about this; she's probably paying $100 a month to her best friend to text her," she said.
The jibe achieved its purpose, netting The Man plenty of heat. She would go on to defend her Women's Intercontinental Championship against The Role Model on the June 23 episode of RAW.
