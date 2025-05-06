Becky Lynch takes a wild shot at AEW's Mercedes Mone and Bayley; fans overwhelmed: "That’s diabolical," "All timer cook"

Ever since her return at WrestleMania 41, Becky Lynch has been setting the internet on fire, and her latest appearance on the RAW Recap is no exception. During her sit-down segment, the former WWE Women’s Champion spoke about her recent tag partner-turned-enemy, Lyra Valkyria, and longtime rival Bayley. However, she also took a not-so-subtle dig at AEW’s Mercedes Moné that caught many eyes.
The Man began by addressing her frustration with Valkyria’s recent behavior. She accused Lyra of being arrogant and ultimately blamed Bayley for being a bad influence on the reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion. Becky Lynch also referenced The CEO's new private fan texting service.
“This isn't show friends; this is show business. Bayley is so confused about this; she's probably paying $100 a month to her best friend to text her!”
Top WWE star punished? More details HERE
Fans erupted on X in huge numbers, expressing their respective opinion on the sheer savagery from Becky Lynch.
"Even Becky knew she cooked with this one," a fan quipped.
Here are some other fan reactions:
Well, it is safe to say The Man is planting seeds for a bigger angle with Bayley, and fans are already wondering if this is the beginning of an exciting new chapter between the two superstars.
Becky Lynch's rival attends AEW events for Mercedes Moné
Speaking of the Bayley-Moné friendship, the former's visible support for the latter, even at AEW and NJPW shows, has given us a new perspective on the connection between rival wrestling promotions.
While WWE reportedly permitted The Role Model to attend, veteran journalist Bill Apter recently claimed that there were unspoken conditions, which, when decoded, spell out "don’t be seen!"
On The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter suggested WWE likely instructed Bayley to stay off-camera, watch from the shadows, and avoid public reports of her presence.
"What the WWE probably told Bayley is, 'Don't appear on camera; watch it from, maybe, backstage, or somewhere they don't know where you're sitting, so they can't focus on you.' And they're OK with that as long as nobody really knows you're there!''
Moreover, the loyalty appears mutual. Moné has also reportedly attended WWE events to support Bayley. Irrespective of the rivalry between the companies, the former two-time Women's Tag Team Champions continue to have a healthy relationship.