Becky Lynch takes a personal shot at Mercedes Mone (FKA Sasha Banks) and Bayley after RAW

Becky Lynch rarely has a filter as a heel. She proved it after Monday Night RAW this week with a dig at Bayley and her former peer, Mercedes Mone, previously known as Sasha Banks in WWE.

Ad

The Man was on RAW and went face-to-face with her opponent at Backlash, Lyra Valkyria. She was laid out by the Women's Intercontinental Champion but still appeared on WWE's RAW Recap podcast. This is where Lynch decided to mock the two real-life best friends.

While criticizing Bayley for always helping other superstars, Becky Lynch claimed The Role Model was confused by the concept that it's every woman for themselves in WWE. Big Time Becks then hilariously referenced Mercedes Mone's new private fan texting service, which is $99.99 a month, joking that Bayley pays to text her:

Ad

Trending

"This isn't show friends; this is show business. Bayley is so confused about this; she's probably paying $100 a month to her best friend to text her," she said. [34:40-34:53]

Top WWE star punished? More details HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Check out the entire podcast below:

It remains to be seen when Bayley will return to avenge Becky Lynch for her actions. Perhaps The Role Model could show up at Backlash and help Lyra Valkyria retain the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Divesh Merani Divesh Merani is a dedicated sports writer and specialises in creating WWE content. He has been contributing on Sportskeeda since 2018, after years of developing a passion for football and pro wrestling.



Divesh has also represented Sportskeeda at multiple WWE-related events in India, including when Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley visited the country. In 2022, he became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda but continues to regularly write news and listicles that cover the past, present, and future of WWE's product. Know More